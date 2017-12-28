'Mad About You' reboot rumors

What’s old is new again, with classic TV shows from the 1980s and 1990s getting reboots. “Fuller House” is a hit on Netflix, “Will & Grace” is back on Hulu, “Roseanne” is currently filming and we have our fingers permanently crossed for “Charmed” to get a modern makeover. Now, “Mad About You,” which originally aired between 1992 and 1999, is also rumored for a second go-around.

Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, who played married couple Paul and Jamie, are reportedly in talks to reprise their roles. According to TV Line, the rumored new episodes will follow how Paul and Jamie are coping as soon-to-be empty nesters when their 17-year-old daughter, Mabel, heads off to college.

Earlier this year, Reiser suggested that “Mad About You” may have a second life. “If we can find the story to tell, and anybody’s interested, I’d be open to it,” he told People. “To me, it’s interesting when I see my kids are growing and leaving the house. It’s like, ‘Oh.’ It’s like that moment when you get married. It’s like we’re in a new world that we don’t know the rules of.”

Sony, which produced the original series, declined to confirm to TV Line if a reboot is in the works.

As recently as 2016, Reiser had a different view about the possibility of a reboot, saying that he believed it was best to leave the series as it was.

“One of the things we did deliberately in the finale was that we jumped ahead in the future. We saw where they went. Part of why we did that was to avoid the temptation of going back… When you watch a reunion (show), all you do is say ‘Wow do they look older,'” he told Variety about the possibility of reviving the show.

The series finale episode to which he’s referring showed their daughter, Mabel, 22 years later, working on an autobiography about her family.

Here’s hoping that the we’ll get to see more of what the family is up to!

