'Wonder Woman' Lynda Carter gets Hollywood star

There’s no doubt about it, actress Gal Gadot was incredible starring in “Wonder Woman” on the big screen last summer. But ask any longtime superhero fan and they will tell you that Lynda Carter, television’s original Wonder Woman, still holds a special place in their heart.

So, it’s about time that the 66-year-old Hollywood icon finally landed her own star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on April 3. Patty Jenkins, the director of 2017’s “Wonder Woman,” commemorated the moment by sharing a special speech about Carter and her impact on women and girls everywhere.

It’s no secret that Jenkins has a great deal of respect for Carter and her work on the original “Wonder Woman” TV show, which made both Carter and Wonder Woman icons of the feminist movement in the 1970s.

Thank you, to the legend and hero that inspired us all. You are the best. https://t.co/xQ4dDpy0wD — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) September 30, 2017

“It was Lynda’s portrayal of Wonder Woman that made me fall in love with her because her Wonder Woman made me believe that I could have whatever I wanted, and even more importantly, it made me unashamed to want it,” Jenkins said. “She wasn’t afraid to be soft while tough, she wasn’t afraid to be as loving as she was strong, she wasn’t afraid to love being a woman and celebrate her femininity, all while kicking ass and changing the world.”

Jenkins also said that she is determined to find a way to get Carter to take a part in the “Wonder Woman” sequel, which debuts in November 2019.

Oh we tried, tried, tried. And we won't stop trying. https://t.co/Zvla4SVfdM — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2017

It is no wonder that the director is so eager to make sure that Carter is part of the movie franchise.

Carter was a fan of “Wonder Woman” long before she landed the role as the titular character, as she grew up reading the comic books. Some of Wonder Woman’s fierce and fearless attitude must have rubbed off on Carter, because she insisted on doing many of her own stunts while on the set of “Wonder Woman,” including hanging from a helicopter.

Recalling the helicopter stunt, Carter once said, “The stunt girl was about to go under it and I said ‘Oh, I can do this!’ I ran under and they went up, and when the producers found out about it, they went ballistic.”

It’s easy to see why Carter was the perfect choice for the role of “Wonder Woman”! And now she has her own Hollywood star to memorialize her iconic role and its eternal impact on the little girls who grew up watching her powerful character in their living rooms.

Congratulations, Lynda!

