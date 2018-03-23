Lyft is giving free rides to March for Our Lives

On March 24, students and families across the country will take to the streets of Washington, D.C. as part of March for Our Lives, organized to demand a comprehensive bill be immediately brought before Congress to address gun violence in the U.S.

Formed in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, March for Our Lives seeks to put an end to the tragic school shootings that have plagued the United States. In addition to the march in D.C., there will be 838 associated events worldwide.

Getty Images | Joe Raedle

In support of the movement, on-demand transportation company Lyft has announced that they will be offering free rides to customers attending the marches.

Student activist Cameron Casky is a survivor of the shooting and is highly involved with the March for Our Lives. Check out the photo he Tweeted of the letter from Lyft co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green announcing their intentions:

“We’d be honored to support your work with free Lyft rides to March For Our Lives rallies across the country on March 24 (please remember, anyone riding under 18 must be accompanied by an adult),” the letter read in part.

The founders thanked the students for their bravery and activism, writing, “Thank you for speaking up and showing the world that young people can drive meaningful change. We will continue using our voice and platform to encourage civic participation.”

The company has pledged to donate up to $1.5 million in free rides in support of the movement. On their site, Lyft has provided a guide on how to access the free rides.

The free rides will be available for 50 marches across the country. First, you must RSVP to the rally. On March 23, free ride codes will be distributed to those who have RSVP’d. If you are unable to RSVP, ride codes will also be available at www.lyft.com/MFOL beginning Saturday morning. Simply enter the code in “promos” tab of the Lyft app to get your free ride. The codes will cover the cost of a ride up to $15.

