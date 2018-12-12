Luke Bryan shares chicken-and-rice soup recipe

Country music crooner Luke Bryan may be best known for hit songs like “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” and “What Makes You Country,” but he also knows how to throw down in the kitchen.

In a recent episode of “Pickler & Ben,” ABC’s talk show featuring singer Kellie Pickler and journalist Ben Aaron, Bryan stopped by and showed everyone how he makes his family a delicious chicken-and-rice soup that surely chases those winter blues away.

You can watch them make the recipe here, and we have to say, it’s pretty entertaining:

During the segment, Bryan shows Pickler and Aaron how to make his dad’s chicken-and-rice soup recipe. However, he says he first had to call his father and get permission to share it before appearing on national television.

“This is a serious recipe,” says Bryan, joking that “Wars have been fought over this.”

First, Bryan says that you boil a whole chicken for about an hour, then you pick it apart with a fork while wearing gloves (so that you don’t burn your fingers, or end up with fingers that smell like chicken, as Bryan jokes).

Then, you add veggies, onions, celery and 3/4 cup of rice. But there are also two secret ingredients: lemon juice and two eggs. Byran also includes bouillon, pepper and salt, as well as a dash of Sriracha sauce, which he says his father would consider blasphemous. However, it’s a tasty way to spice things up and add another dimension of flavor.

And, as Byran explains, the nice thing about this recipe is that it is easy to double, so you can make a giant pot and have leftovers for the freezer. However, he does give viewers a stern warning about the recipe.

“Do not go the cheap route and buy chicken breast,” warns the father of two. “Own it. Boil your chicken.”

Check out the full recipe to make it yourself. This simple but flavorful soup recipe is sure to have your family asking you to “Play It Again“!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.