Luke Bryan stuns wife with exotic Christmas gift

What did your mate get you for the holidays? Chances are, it probably wasn’t a marsupial!

No matter what you received, you might be a little disappointed when you find out that country singer Luke Bryan stunned his wife, Caroline Boyer, with exotic pets for Christmas. The country star gifted his spouse of 11 years with not one, but two, baby kangaroos. He blindfolded her and told her that he got her two designer purses. However, when she opened the bags, she discovered an adorable pair of kangaroos.

Talk about a gift you’d never guess! Check out the video of the sweet surprise below:

Brett’s barn additions. #brettsbarn A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Dec 25, 2017 at 7:17am PST

Boyer seemed appropriately stunned at the unusual gift as she exclaimed, “Oh, my God! Where did you get these?”

In the video, Bryan mentions that the kangaroos are “Brett’s barn additions.” He’s referring to a barn on their property that’s dedicated to the couple’s niece, Sadie Brett, who died earlier this year at just 7 months old, due to heart issues and other illnesses. Brett’s Barn is filled with rescue animals, including a goat, pigs and miniature horses. Now, a pair of kangaroos will also call the barn home!

The kangaroos are named Margo and Todd, after the yuppie neighbors of the Griswold family in the classic holiday movie, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Check them out as they chill out by the fireplace while clad in diapers:

“2 Live Roo and Roo Tang Clan are living their best life. Seriously…real names are Margo and Todd. They are adjusting perfectly and beyond sweet and precious. #brettsbarn #christmasvacation #margoandtodd,” the musician wrote.

Too cute!

Fans on Instagram found the charming gift pretty awesome as well.

“Such an awesome husband. They are so cute,” wrote one fan.

“Omg!! So adorable!! ” said another.

What a fun Christmas surprise! I hope Margo and Todd love their new home at Brett’s Barn.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.