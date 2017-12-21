Macaulay Culkin: 7 facts about the child star

You probably know Macaulay Culkin best as Kevin McCallister from the 1990s Christmas classic “Home Alone” and its sequel. It’s hard to believe that the talented former child star is now 37 years old. Culkin hasn’t been in the spotlight as much in recent years, but has remained an object of the public’s fascination.

While you may know about his long romance with actress Mila Kunis or his controversial friendship with pop star Michael Jackson, there’s probably still a lot you don’t know about one of the most recognizable child actors of all time. Read on to learn seven facts you might not have known about Culkin.

1. He’s Paris Jackson’s Godfather

Culkin was such good friends with Michael Jackson that the pop star asked him to be godfather to his daughter, Paris. The two remain close today, and even got matching tattoos earlier this year.

Macaulay Culkin and his goddaughter Paris Jackson now have matching spoon tattoos. That's it, that's the tweet. https://t.co/IKQ2c65RaH pic.twitter.com/Y9IoXYvxfM — E! Online UK (@EOnlineUK) August 2, 2017

2. He Hosted “Saturday Night Live” At Age 11

Being asked to host “SNL” is a big honor for an entertainer, and most people don’t get the opportunity until they’ve put in many years of work in the industry. But Culkin became the second-youngest person ever to host “SNL” when he did so in 1991—when he was just 11 years old. In case you were wondering, the youngest person to ever host the show was 7-year-old Drew Barrymore in 1982.

"You know what?"

"Chicken butt."

– Macaulay Culkin's line on Saturday Night Live 1991 xD https://t.co/0iKS8jLfpt pic.twitter.com/ZkqMfrJy5D — Ninobaby (@Cecilie_LG) April 15, 2014

3. He Was In A Band

In 2013, Culkin introduced his Velvet Underground tribute band, the Pizza Underground. In a nod to Kevin McCallister’s favorite food, the band’s songs were all pizza-themed. Apparently, a crowd in Nottingham, England, were not fans of the Pizza Underground, because the band was booed off the stage during a performance there in 2014.

4. At 16, He Became Legally Emancipated From His Parents

In 1996, Culkin won emancipation from his parents, as well as the rights to his $17 million fortune, after claiming in court that his father made him sleep on the couch and had mismanaged his earnings. After that, Culkin’s money was managed by an accountant until he turned 18.

Flickr | Alan Light

5. He Was The Victim Of A Death Hoax

When rumors swirled that Culkin had died in 2014, he took to Twitter to re-enact a scene from “Weekend at Bernie’s,” letting his fans know that he was, indeed, alive.

6. He’s Returning To The Big Screen

Culkin will have a role in Seth Green’s upcoming film “Changeland.” The pair has worked together several times, co-starring in 2003’s “Party Monster” and Culkin has done voice work on Green’s animated series “Robot Chicken.”

Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

7. He’s At Peace With His Place In Pop Culture

In a 2016 interview with The Guardian, Culkin said he doesn’t have any regrets about his life or career, despite its ups and downs. “It’s allowed me to become the person I am, and I like me, so I wouldn’t change a thing,” he said. “Not having to do anything for my dinner, financially, lets me treat every gig like it’s the last. If it is, I’d think: ‘Culkin, you had a good run.’”

