Girl wears green dress in front of green screen

School pictures these days are typically shot in front of a green screen. So when Pennsylvania first-grader Addison Pyle showed up for picture day in a pretty green dress, the resulting pictures were pretty hilarious.

Addison’s mom, Laura Pyle, let her pick out her own outfit for picture day. Since the green dress was her daughter’s favorite, she thought nothing of it. It wasn’t until she received an email of the photo proofs that she realized what a funny mistake the dress had been. Because the dress was green, it blended in with each and every one of the 87 backgrounds the photography company offered.

Pyle took to Facebook to share screenshots of the hilariously adorable photos, calling the blunder “the best f*** up I have ever done.”

Pyle’s post has since gone viral and has been shared more than 11,000 times.

In an essay for Love What Matters, Pyle explained that although she didn’t intend for the pictures to turn out the way that they did, they ended up beautifully capturing her daughter’s essence.

“Addy’s photos perfectly fit her Addy-tude, and our entire family cannot help but laugh over how amazing and hilarious they are,” she wrote. “Where some might be upset, my husband and I definitely find the humor in our story, and Addison absolutely loves looking through them. This is an event we will cherish and laugh about as a family for years to come.”

As it turns out, Addison is not the only kid to have accidentally blended in with the green screen on picture day this year. Missouri mom Laurel Boone Hutsell also took to Facebook to share photos of her son Carter blending in with the various backgrounds due to the neon green polo he wore that day.

Too funny! Which background is your favorite?

