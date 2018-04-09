Family sings 'One Day More' from 'Les Mis'

For most of us, Sunday nights with the family are synonymous with good food, decent conversation and (best-case scenario) a strong sense of togetherness. But for the LeBaron family, these get-togethers are extra special.

This past Easter, the family came together to perform “One Day More” from the musical “Les Miserables.” How was it? Let’s just say that not every family can sing like this.

A family member posted a video of the song to Facebook, and it has since gotten over eight million views. Give this talented family a listen, and you’ll definitely see what all of the hype is about:

Not your typical Sunday night with the family—unless you’re a part of the LeBaron family, that is. According to Jayson LeBaron, this is something he and his siblings grew up doing together with their family.

“We’ve all grown up singing together and we all married musically talented people,” he told 24News. “My dad plays the piano and has been our accompanist growing up and my mom has been our music director. We all got involved with musical theater and did a lot of shows in high school and college. Music has been a unifying thing in our family, though we are all over Utah now from Kaysville to Salt Lake to St. George; we come together in the good times and during the trials with music keeping us real, and keeping us together, and keeping us happy.”

And you can tell how typical an evening like this is by the way the kids playing in the background of the video are totally indifferent to what’s going on around them. For them, this is just your average family get-together. Can you imagine?

Blindsided by the internet’s response to their Facebook post, they created a YouTube channel which, at the moment, only contains that one video. Stay tuned for more! We can’t wait to see what they perform next.

