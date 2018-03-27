Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt's moving duet

On March 24, thousands of people across the country took to the streets as part of March for Our Lives, organized in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14. Participants advocated for a comprehensive bill to be immediately be brought before Congress to address gun violence in the United States. A number of celebrities turned out to support the event, and major companies such as Lyft also showed their support for the movement.

At the main rally in Washington, D.C., “Hamilton” creator and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Broadway star Ben Platt were on hand to perform an impassioned rendition of “Found/Tonight,” a mash-up of “The Story of Tonight” from “Hamilton” and “You Will Be Found” from “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Check out their moving duet in the video below:

Since the duet was first released on March 16, it’s been extremely popular, with 61,000 downloads sold in the first week. It also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart and drew 2.1 million U.S. streams, debuting at No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100.

A portion of all proceeds from the song will benefit March for Our Lives, making the duo’s live performance at the rally even more meaningful. Following the performance, the pair expressed their support for the hard work of the activists making the day possible.

“We love you. Don’t give up,” they told the crowd.

Miranda had previously said in a statement how inspired he was by the students’ ability to speak out in the wake of tragedy.

After his performance at the Washington D.C. march, Miranda attended a performance of his first Broadway hit, “In the Heights,” at the Kennedy Center. Miranda joined the cast on stage for their final bows to the delight of the audience.

