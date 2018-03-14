Pics from Lifetime movie about Meghan Markle

Ever since Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle first announced their engagement, the public has been infatuated with their love affair. So naturally, the glamorous couple is getting their very own Lifetime original movie based on their lives.

“Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” premieres on Sunday, May 13 — a week ahead of the couple’s nuptials on May 19. The first photos from the made-for-TV movie have been released, and we have to say, they did a pretty good job of nailing the prince and his royal bride-to-be.

Parisa Fitz-Henley, the actress who plays Markle, shared a few behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram. The resemblance between the actors and the real-life people they are playing is pretty uncanny! Here is Fitz-Henry as Markle with Murray Fraser, who plays Prince Harry:

You see the resemblance, don’t you?

Here’s a shot of Kate Middleton (Laura Mitchell), Prince George (Preston Karwat), Princess Charlotte (Brielle Weintraub) and Prince William (Burgess Abernethy):

Lifetime

The late Princess Diana will also make an appearance in the movie, played by Bonnie Soper:

Lifetime

Here is Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II:

Lifetime

Prince Charles will be played by Steve Coulter and his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles is played by Deborah Ramsay:

Lifetime

The Lifetime movie will be directed by Menhaj Huda, who has directed episodes of E!’s show “The Royals.” The script is written by Scarlett Lacey, who has penned episodes of “The Royals,” and Terrence Coli, who has written for shows such as “90210” and “One Tree Hill.”

Fitz-Henley posted a video to Instagram in which she was on the way to shoot the last scene of the movie, which she calls a “labor of love.” In the caption, Fitz-Henley said she enjoyed learning more about Markle as a person through playing her, writing, “I got to take a look inside the life of a woman and a relationship I quickly came to admire and claim as inspirations”:

We are as excited for this Lifetime film as we are the actual wedding! Will you watch “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance”?

