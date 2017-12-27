Lifelong friends learn they're actually brothers

Having a lifelong friend that feels more like family is one of life’s greatest pleasures. But what if you found out that your BFF was actually related to you? That’s exactly what happened to Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane. Having first struck up a friendship in sixth grade, the pair are now in their 70s and have been close friends for 60 years. Then these two besties learned that they were actually half-brothers.

The two men were born 15 months apart and learned they were related through a family history and DNA website. Macfarlane never knew his father, and Robinson was adopted.

“I had a younger brother that I lost when he was 19, so I never had nieces or nephews. I thought I’ll never know my birth mother, I’ll never have any nieces or nephews,” Robinson told KHON 2. When the lifelong friends learned that they shared a birth mother, they were shocked. Watch them talk about their heartwarming discovery in the video below:

Wow! You can definitely see the resemblance. The two jokingly said that their hairy arms confirmed that they were related. They also have shared hobbies, including a lifelong hobby of playing cribbage together. They also played football together.

On Dec. 23, the brothers revealed their discovery to friends and family. These lifelong pals who are actually family now have plans to travel and enjoy retirement together. “It was an overwhelming experience. It’s still overwhelming,” Robinson said. “I don’t know how long it’s going to take for me to get over this feeling. This is the best Christmas present I could ever imagine having.”

Cindy Macfarlane-Flores, Macfarlane’s daughter, was also delighted to learn about the new addition to her family.”It really is a Christmas miracle, and we’re just so happy that we found it,” she said.

What a great story for the holiday season! We’re so glad these two have each other!

