Times Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet were BFFs

Ever since they co-starred together in 1997’s “Titanic,” actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have been inseparable. Although they have never been romantically involved (that we know of!), the two have been close friends for two decades now. Just let that sink in that “Titanic” is 20 years old…

Take a look back at seven of the sweetest moments from Kate and Leo’s enduring friendship.

1. Best Kiss

Despite the fact that the duo insist they’ve never had a romantic interest in each other, when an audience member asked DiCaprio about his favorite onscreen kiss during a 2004 appearance on “Oprah,” he admitted it was with his dear friend.

“I’m just gonna go with Kate Winslet, good old classic,” he said. Aww!

2. Reunited, And It Feels So Good

After the huge success of “Titanic,” Winslet and DiCaprio did not star in another film together until 2008’s “Revolutionary Road.” Despite the 11-year gap, Winslet said slipping back into their old onscreen dynamic was effortless.

“I hadn’t realized how much my chemistry with him since ‘Titanic’ would still stick,” Winslet told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “It’s great to discover we can just slip right into it, like muscle memory.”

The movie was a great success, making more than $75 million at the box office and being nominated for three Oscars. Clearly, audiences want more of this dynamic duo.

DreamWorks Pictures / Paramount Vantage

7. Cute Compliments

During a 2008 joint appearance on “Today,” the two actors couldn’t stop gushing about each other.

“She’s still as beautiful and radiant as the day I met her,” DiCaprio said of Winslet. “She is the consummate professional. She keeps pushing herself to an emotional truth when she’s working. That’s why I keep saying she’s the best.”

Winslet returned the favor, saying, “He’s the best, too.”

“She’s still as beautiful and radiant as the day I met her.” –@leodicaprio on Kate Winslet in 2008. #FlashbackFridayhttps://t.co/BpCkEPjCZ6 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 26, 2016

4. Feel The Love

When Winslet won a Golden Globe Award for her performance in “Revolutionary Road,” she used her acceptance speech as a chance to give a shout-out to her longtime bestie and co-star.

“Leo, I’m so happy I can stand here and tell you how much I love you and how much I’ve loved you for 13 years. I love you with all my heart, I really do, ” she said. So sweet!

3. Wedding Day Help

DiCaprio and Winslet are so close that he even gave her away at her wedding to Ned Rocknroll in 2012.

“She’s one of my closest friends and feels we can say anything to each other,” DiCaprio told Express in 2013.

Getty Images | Jason Merritt/TERM

5. Leo Brings Her To Tears

When it was DiCaprio’s turn to accept a big award, Winslet was right there to soak up the moment.

In 2016, when he won an Oscar for the his performance in “The Revenant,” Winslet can be seen tearing up during DiCaprio’s acceptance speech as he talks about the importance of protecting the environment.

1. St. Tropez Pals

When photos emerged in 2017 of DiCaprio and Winslet poolside in St. Tropez (you can see photos on Us Weekly), fans were delighted that the BFFs took an exotic trip together—that didn’t involve an ocean liner.

However, Winslet dashed everyone’s romantic dreams when she explained that they were actually there on business.

“We weren’t on vacation at all!” she told E! Online. “Leo did his annual fundraiser for the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. He and I went together and we auctioned off dinner with Jack and Rose (from “Titanic”) and actually raised $1.35 million. It was extraordinary.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet reunite poolside in St. Tropez: pics https://t.co/QYOLwSZsSt — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 20, 2017

These two are totally friendship goals! Here’s to another 20 years of an unsinkable bond with no icebergs in sight.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.