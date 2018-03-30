Labrador retrievers are most popular dog breed

There’s no question that America loves its dogs, but there is one breed that reigns supreme. Can you guess what it is? For the 27th straight year, Labrador retrievers have earned the title of the most popular dog breed in the country, according the American Kennel Club.

So what makes Labs so appealing? For starters, people love this breed for their eager-to-please personalities, which make them great, trainable family dogs. Their agreeable nature paired with their superior intelligence also makes them great working dogs, whether they’re aiding law enforcement or acting as therapy dogs for those with disabilities.

While it’s what inside that really counts when it comes to man’s best friend, no one can deny that their good looks and athleticism make them super-attractive too. Labs come in yellow, chocolate and black, and their classic puppy-dog eyes paired with their shiny coats make them pretty hard to resist.

“The Labrador Retriever has its paws firmly planted in Americans’ hearts,” AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo said in a statement.“It’s such a versatile and family friendly breed.”

In addition to being the top breed nationwide, Labs take the top spot in several U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Raleigh, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

So what other dog breeds do Americans love best? In order, the other 10 ten spots after the Labrador retriever belong to:

German shepherds

Golden retrievers

French bulldogs

Bulldogs

Beagles

Poodles

Rottweilers

Yorkshire terriers

Pointers (German shorthaired)

Lest you think those rarer breeds don’t get any love, some unusual breeds are making headway, such as the Norwegian behund, which rose from 174th to 170th place and the skye terrier, which rose from 179th to 172nd.

Additionally, Canaan dogs jumped to 175th from 181st, and harriers rose from 1836th 183rd.

Did your favorite dog breed make the list?

