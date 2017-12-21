Kristen Bell shares private pregnancy photos

“Frozen” star Kristen Bell rarely posts private photos of her children on social media. For her daughter Delta’s third birthday, however, she decided to share some never-before-seen photos of her pregnancy and birth on Instagram.

Check out these pics of Bell and her husband Dax Shepard preparing for childbirth before Delta entered the world. The final photo is of her newborn, resting on the new mom’s chest. Aww!

“Three years ago today. 47 lbs heavier. Getting through painful contractions with backrubs and breathing. Occasionally swinging from the IV pole to try and feel sexy and open up my hips. After 36 hours of labor I met a girl I love more than all the molecules in all the world. Happy birthday, Delta. Love, mom #meshapanties,” she wrote.

This is not the first time Bell has gotten refreshingly real about parenthood. Back in November, she talked about how she and Shepard share the responsibilities of caring for their two children.

“We switch kids all the time,” she told reporters at Alliance of Moms’ Raising Baby event, People.com reported. “Because if I’m talking to the two-and-a-half-year-old, and I’m done, I’ll just be like, ‘We’ve got to switch. I don’t want to talk to this kid anymore.’”

“You don’t want to be reactive to your kids. You want to be thoughtful, and you want to be setting a good example,” she explained. “Sometimes that example is crying in front of them and saying, ‘I’m overwhelmed,’ or ‘I’m sad because of XYZ,’ or ‘I’m just sad because I’m feeling sad. I’m going to let my sad out. And then I’m going to find a way to cheer myself up.’ It’s not about perfection, but it is about being thoughtful and not reactive. So in order to not be reactive, we switch kids a lot.”

What a great, relatable family!

