Kristen Bell warns moms about pinworms

Kristen Bell is not one to shy away from talking about real issues. She’s constantly standing up for causes she cares about, is open about how difficult marriage can be and doles out mommy advice whenever she can. So it’s no surprise that the actress took some time out on “The Joel McHale Show” to discuss a very important issue for parents—pinworms.

Bell admitted that she and her 3-year-old daughter, Delta, contracted pinworms after Delta’s preschool had an outbreak. Pinworms are not fun to deal with, and they’re very easy to get, according to Bell. So parents need to be mindful!

“I’m not here to talk about pinworms, but I will,” the actress and mom said on the television show.

Bell went on to describe in detail how she had to check her daughter’s feces for pinworms after noticing that she seemed to be itchy.

“Sure enough, I wiped and saw a little white worm,” she said. “I know she’s really gross—my daughter, not the worm. The worm was gross, too,” she joked.

Hear the story in her own words here:

After doing some online research, she learned that pinworms are extremely contagious. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of pinworms in those under 18, or caregivers of children under 18, is 50 percent. And according to Pinworm Facts, these worms are three times more contagious than head lice.

Not only that, but they linger, too. It’s all too easy to swallow a nearly invisible pinworm egg. And considering the fact that eggs can live on surfaces for up to three weeks, it can be extremely hard to get rid of them once they’re in your house.

Bell found this out the hard way. Just a couple of weeks after her appearance on “The Joel McHale Show,” she found that her daughter still had pinworms.

How To Get Rid Of Pinworms

There’s medicine you can take to get rid of pinworms, but it’s important to take two doses. Mary Anne Jackson, M.D., director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, said in an interview with Consumer Reports, “It’s important to keep in mind that you want to treat the child and all others in the family,” Jackson advises. “And then repeat treatment after two weeks.”

How To Protect Yourself And Your Home From Pinworms

The Pinworm Facts website has an entire list of ways in which you can keep pinworms from continuing to infect your family. The website mentions washing your hands, and also disinfecting surfaces, including your floors. It’s also important to note that you should wash towels and sheets without shaking them out first, as that could spread the eggs to other parts of your home.

For more ways to keep your house clean and pinworm-free, check out the list on their website.

And keep up with Bell and her family, pinworms and all, via social media, because she’s not holding anything back! And we love her for it.

