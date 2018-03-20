Krispy Kreme has a peanut butter egg doughnut

Just in time for Easter, Krispy Kreme is releasing everyone’s favorite candy—in doughnut form! You’ll be able to snag a Reese’s Peanut Butter Egg doughnut at participating Krispy Kreme locations for a limited time, and you’re not going to want to miss out on this flavor.

According to a press release, the doughnut base is un-glazed and then filled with an irresistible blend of peanut butter KREME . From there, this delicious treat is dipped in a custom chocolate icing and decorated like a festive Easter egg with blue and yellow frosting details. The doughnut is then topped with nuts for an extra festive touch. Behold:

Courtesy Krispy Kreme

We’d love to find a dozen of these in our Easter baskets, in case you’re listening, Easter Bunny!

You can find a participating location near you by visiting the Krispy Kreme website.

Reese’s and Krispy Kreme fans are practically jumping for joy over this news. Twitter user @LoryLorac uses an animated gif that accurately conveys all of our emotions:

Others—like Twitter user @Sharonda_J—can’t wait to devour these doughnuts:

Twitter user @DragonTat2 can’t get over how cute they are. They’re almost too cute to eat, but not quite!

So cute! I want them in my mouth! #krispykreme — DragonTat2 à« ì© ë¬¸ì (@DragonTat2) March 20, 2018

As if these Easter egg-inspired doughnuts weren’t already exciting enough, there’s another very special launch coming from Krispy Kreme that doughnut lovers can look forward to. Back in January, Krispy Kreme allowed fans to vote on a flavor they’d love to see for a limited time, and the lemon flavor won! You can expect to see the lemon glazed doughnut for one full week beginning April 23 and ending on April 29.

There’s also a doughnut that’s decorated like a chick, and a very festive spring sprinkle doughnut available for a limited time to honor the spring season:

Our Spring Doughnut collection has arrived! Available in participating shops now. (US) https://t.co/lZgqHYqR6k pic.twitter.com/vUYJpIzgMm — krispykreme (@krispykreme) March 19, 2018

Basically, it pays to be a Krispy Kreme fan, because they have a lot of delicious offerings right now. And since they’re only available for a limited time—the sooner you get your hands on them, the better.

