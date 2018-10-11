'Tennessee Whiskey' dad and daughter sing duet

Kris Jones became a viral sensation last year when his daughter, Dayla, filmed him singing “Tennessee Whiskey” in a Home Depot parking lot. She posted the video to her YouTube channel, and quickly it amassed over 38 million views. Now, Jones is back with another singing-from-the-car hit, but this time his daughter’s vocal abilities are being put on display, too.

Together, the father and daughter sang Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” and their rendition couldn’t be more beautiful. Thankfully, Dayla recorded this song, too, in a Facebook video.

You can give it a listen here:

Clearly, these two have gotten quite good at singing in the car, but Jones is looking to do much, much more than that with his career.

Thanks to his viral song, he’s been able to take great strides to achieving his musical goals. He even made it to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to talk about how he first developed a love for music, which he says began in the church.

“I’ve been singing my whole life,” he told DeGeneres. “I started out in the church. I was 10 years old, and I’d always try to sneak up when the choir started singing, and my mom, she’d be like ‘Sit down, boy.’ She’d keep me in line. One day I was just singing around the house, and she was like, ‘Wait a minute, you can really sing.’ And I started singing in the choir.”

He also revealed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that despite not being selected for “The Voice” once before, he received a call asking him to take part in the audition process again. (He also wanted to try out for “American Idol” but at the time there was an age limit and he was too old.)

In the meantime, he’s been leveraging his internet fame wisely and gained quite a following in the process. And for good reason!

In case you needed a reminder, here’s the reason he became a viral sensation in the first place:

He’s also shared his love of singing with his daughter, who has transitioned from video recorder to on-screen talent herself. As you could tell from their Urban cover, she has amazing talent, as well.

Now, you can follow along as he frequently uploads covers of country songs with and without his daughter singing along on Facebook. And if you just can’t get over his voice (like pretty much everyone else online), you’ll want to purchase the CD he has out now, too! It’s available through his official website for just $10. Because, yes, his voice is just as smooth as Tennessee whiskey.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.