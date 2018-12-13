Kotex tampons recalled after pieces left in body

If you’ve purchased any Kotex tampons in the past two years, check your cabinet. Kimberly-Clark has issued a voluntary recall of specific lots of their U by Kotex Sleek tampons, regular absorbency. The recall includes 3-count, 18-count and 34-count boxes, as well as 34-count multipacks, which include tampons that may be involved in the recall. Super absorbency and super absorbency plus are not included in the recall, nor are other Kotex-branded products.

The recalled tampons, which were sold throughout the United States and Canada, may have a defect that could cause them to unravel or come apart upon removal. Kimberly-Clark said in their recall announcement that this defect has caused some users to seek medical attention to remove the pieces of a tampon left in the body. There have also been a small number of reports of infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury and other symptoms, Kimberly-Clark said in the statement.

The recalled lots were sold between Oct. 17, 2016 and Oct. 23, 2018. Kimberly-Clark has a list of each recalled lot number in their statement. But the fastest way to see if yours are included in the recall is to find the lot number on the bottom of the package, then head to Kotex’s recall website. Just put the number on your package in the lot checker and it will tell you if yours are included.

If you purchased these products and experience any of the following symptoms, you should seek medical attention: vaginal injury, which includes pain, bleeding or discomfort; vaginal irritation, such as itching or swelling; urogenital infections, including bladder, vaginal bacterial and yeast infections; or other symptoms such as hot flashes, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting.

You should also report any adverse reactions to the FDA via MedWatch, the FDA’s Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program, by visiting their website.

If you purchased any of these products, stop using them immediately and call Kimberly-Clark’s Consumer Service team at 888-255-3499 between 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, for further instructions. You do not need to return them to the store.

