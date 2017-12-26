Santa has his own podcast

In the days leading up to Christmas, it can be hard to get kids to focus on anything but one person: Santa Claus. Why not lean into the all-out obsession with the big guy by keeping your kids occupied with Santa’s Podcast?

The podcast features nine eight- to 15-minute-long episodes that answer all of kids’ burning questions about Santa and Christmas, such as how Santa delivers toys to homes without chimneys, why the elves sometimes forget batteries that are needed for certain toys and why we hang stockings.

In addition to these fun facts about life at the North Pole, episodes also include a positive message for children about being kind and giving back to others. The podcast is free through iTunes. Kids can even leave their own question for Santa on his voicemail at (701) 840-6415. And he does his best to answer them through his episodes!

The customer reviews on iTunes’ website reveal that the podcast is a major hit with kids.

“This podcast is a joyful way to sit down with the entire family to share a few minutes with Santa each day. Your kids will love it!!!!” read one review.

“My kids loved listening to Santa tell the story of Rudolph. Love having ‘screen-free’ holiday content!!!!” said another.

That is a great point about a podcast being a wonderful screen-free entertainment option. As kids only need to listen, it frees them up to do other activities while they enjoy it, such as helping you out with the holiday baking, doing a fun Christmas craft or wrapping up their presents for mom and dad.

What a great idea! It totally reminds me of a modern-day spin on the “Little Orphan Annie” radio show that Ralphie loves in “A Christmas Story”:

Hopefully since it’s free, “The Santa Podcast” is also commercial-free! Merry listening!

