Disney, Kipling team for awesome backpack line

Do your kids have a case of the “Is-It-Summer-Yet Blues” as they head out for the bus stop in the morning? If so, a sweet new backpack could get them a little more pumped about finishing the home stretch of the school year.

Kipling, the popular backpack brand with the iconic monkey logo, has again joined forces with Disney to create a magical, yet functional, way for kids to get their learn on. The two companies previously got together for a line of bags inspired by “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” but now they’ve designed a limited-edition line inspired by “Alice in Wonderland.”

If your kids seem to be getting “curiouser and curiouser,” these bags might be perfect for them.

As you can see in the pictures below, this collection is great for spring, as it combines floral prints and whimsical imagery from the beloved 1951 animated movie. While some of the products—such as the $49 pouch shown below—feature actual scenes from the movie, other items simply bring to life the atmosphere of the film, with soft pastels and bold prints.

Kipling

The line features 19 styles, including backpacks, totes, wristlets, cosmetic cases, handbags and

collectible keychains, with items ranging from $18 to $169. Unfortunately, some of the items are already sold out, including the ultra-cool $169 printed backpack shown below. But don’t despair—you can join a waitlist and be the first to be notified when the item comes back in stock.

Kipling

Perhaps the best part about this collection is that it isn’t just for kids. Backpacks are in style right now when it comes to handbag fashion, whether we are talking mini-backpack purses or statement-making backpacks. Don’t you love it when a fashion trend also happens to be something functional?

If you’re a fan of the Cheshire Cat, you’ll love the backpack shown below. It sells for $149.

Kipling

And if you’re looking for a bold new pouch, check out the one below, which brings to mind the Mad Hatter’s tea party. It sells for $39.

Kipling

You can find the entire collection at Kipling’s website and in more than 35 Kipling stores across the country, as well as in department stores where Kipling products are sold.

Would an “Alice in Wonderland” backpack perk your kid up for the rest of the school year?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.