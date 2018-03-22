Kidde recalls 500,000 smoke detectors

If you purchased a smoke detector between September 2016 and January 2018, take it off your wall or ceiling for an inspection. There’s a chance it has been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that Kidde recalled two models of their dual-sensor smoke alarms. A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two sensors and compromise the alarm’s ability to detect smoke.

Consumer Product Safety Commission

Model numbers affected by the recall are PI2010 and PI9010. You can view the model numbers by looking at where it is listed below. The affected products were sold at Menards, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide, as well as Amazon.com and ShopKidde.com.

Consumer Product Safety Commission

According to the CPSC, nearly 500,000 smoke alarms are included in the recall. If you think you may have one, you should inspect the smoke alarm and look for the yellow cap.

If you do find one, do not take apart the alarm or try to remove the yellow cap. Instead contact Kidde at 833-551-7739 or by clicking here for instructions on how to get a free replacement.

Consumer Product Safety Commission

Do not remove your smoke alarm completely, even if it has a yellow cap, until you receive a new one. Simply put it back on your wall or ceiling with the yellow cap and only discard it when you get the replacement.

Other Safety Recalls

Kidde also recently recalled more than 40 million fire extinguishers because they can become clogged and fail to discharge. This is a large recall that began in November 2017 and affects extinguishers in the United States, Canada and Mexico. It involved 134 models of extinguishers dating as far back as 1973 and sold through August 2017.

If you have a Kidde fire extinguisher, click here for all the details on which models are affected.

Consumer Product Safety Commission

If you’d like to report a defective product to CPSC, call them at 800-638-2772 or click here.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.