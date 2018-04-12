Khloe Kardashian Welcomes Baby Girl

Khloé Kardashian is a mom.

Two sources close to the family tell CNN that Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl.

Kardashian’s boyfriend and the father of her child is Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson.

The couple became embroiled in controversy before the birth after reports surfaced that Thompson had been spotted in the company of other women during Kardashian’s pregnancy.

Kardashian announced her pregnancy in December with a photo on her official Instagram account, featuring Thompson cradling her pregnant belly.

“My greatest dream realized,” the caption read. “We are having a baby!”

Kardashian had been open in the past about her struggles with infertility and wrote, “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along.”

“He knew what He was doing,” she wrote. “I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

Her desire to start a family had been part of the storyline on her former reality show “Khloé & Lamar” with now ex-husband and former NBA player Lamar Odom (the couple were estranged for some time before legally divorcing last December).

It’s been a big year for the Kardashian-Jenner clan in terms of babies.

Reports surfaced in September that Khloé Kardashian was pregnant after news that her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, was also pregnant with her first child.

Jenner gave birth to her daughter, Stormi, in February.

Kim Kardashian West and rapper husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, a daughter they named Chicago, via a surrogate in January.

The children born into the Kardashian-Jenner family in recent months join several older cousins and siblings. Kardashian West and West have two older children, 4-year-old North and 2-year-old Saint.

Kourtney Kardashian has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: 8-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope and 3-year-old Reign.

On Monday, Kardashian hinted her baby’s arrival may be imminent with a photo captioned, “We are ready whenever you are little mama.”

Thompson reportedly has a son by former girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

Kardashian West was by Kardashian’s side when she gave birth. She tweeted a message of congratulations after her sister delivered her baby, saying she was looking forward to their daughters, who are just a few months apart in age, growing up together.

@khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for being tight-knit. Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, along with sister Kourtney Kardashian were also in Cleveland for the birth of the baby.

