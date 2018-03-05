Khloé Kardashian officially reveals sex of baby

Well, it’s official: The Kardashian-Jenner clan is about to have yet another girl in the mix! Khloé Kardashian revealed on an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” that she is having a baby girl with basketball player Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian seemed truly shocked to learn the news. Her sister, Kylie Jenner, was actually the one who filled her in on the sex of the baby. Apparently, Kardashian’s doctor told Jenner the news, and she couldn’t wait to fill in her big sister.

“You’re having a girl,” Jenner said excitedly over the phone.

“You’re lying,” Kardashian responded.

See the moment she found out in this clip:

Apparently, the mom-to-be was convinced that she was having a baby boy. She later took to Twitter to explain her less-than-enthusiastic reaction to the news.

“Everyone says you feel what you’re having and I felt like I was having a boy LOL it’s a complete scam that you feel that you’re having LOL only God knows what he’s doing,” she tweeted.

Congratulations! Everyone says you feel what you’re having and I felt like I was having a boy LOL it’s a complete scam that you feel that you’re having LOL only God knows what he’s doing https://t.co/wAdp5VPtSW — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

However, she’s also known to be a firm believer in taking life as it comes.

“What’s meant to be will always find its way,” she wrote clasping her bump on Instagram.

Kardashian followed up on Twitter, blaming her hormones for her reaction to the news — which is understandable:

God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

Thompson’s reaction to finding out the sex of his baby was much more excited, however! You can see a snippet of his reaction at the 1:11 mark in the clip below:

Kardashian admitted knowing the boy’s name she would have chosen, so now it is back to the drawing board for her:

NO!!! It’s so hard!!! Lol I knew the name if I was having a boy. So now I really have to figure this out https://t.co/Zmw9XhftSS — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

The reality star told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that Tristan Jr. would have been the name for a little boy, but she doesn’t have everything sorted out for a girl:

“For a girl I don’t even know where to begin,” she said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Kardashian did confirm over Twitter that her daughter’s name will start with either a “T” or a “K” (although considering all her sisters’ names begin with “K” already, there may not be any “K” names left!):

I think a T but a K is an option as well. That’s as far as I know https://t.co/Rs6zPdI0BT — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

DeGeneres kindly offered her services, should Kardashian need any help in the baby-naming department. She did come up with Dusty Rose, the name of Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine’s eldest daughter after all.

Considering this will be the third baby girl born this year into the Kardashian-Jenner clan, we have a feeling this expecting mama will be fine all on her own. Kylie, the youngest sister, welcomed a baby girl named Stormi on February 1, and Kim Kardashian-West welcomed a baby girl named Chicago via a gestational carrier in January.

Congratulations to all the new mamas!

