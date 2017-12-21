Khloé Kardashian announces pregnancy

Rumors have been circulating for quite some time, but there had been no official announcement from the family—until now. It’s official: Khloé Kardashian is pregnant!

She and her partner, basketball player Tristan Thompson, are expecting a baby together, and they couldn’t seem more excited to finally share the news.

Despite the couple’s major celeb status, they’ve been able to keep the news under wraps for a surprising amount of time. But Kardashian finally made the announcement on Dec. 20 via Instagram. She posted a photo of her growing baby bump with Thompson’s hands and her own hands wrapped around it.

The post read, “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!” How sweet!

She also admitted to being nervous to share the news. She posted to Twitter, “I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW,” she wrote. “I ams overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you!”

I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you! I love you guys!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 20, 2017

And she did receive an outpouring of well-wishes from fans online.

People couldn’t contain their excitement for the couple:

me when I saw Khloe Kardashian finally announced she was pregnant pic.twitter.com/DdKsFTpkfV — Maddie Dobson (@Maddie_Dobson) December 20, 2017

Some are reacting to the news as if Kardashian was their best friend, and that’s probably because of Kardashian’s celeb status. People feel as if they know her, and are truly happy for this news:

Not sure why I’m crying because Khloe Kardashian’s just announced she’s pregnant as if she’s one of my besties — nina (@ninajones98) December 20, 2017

Kardashian has been open in the past about wanting to be a mother, but she wasn’t putting pressure on herself.

“I would love to have a family. We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father,” the reality star reportedly told ES Magazine. “I definitely want to be a mom, but I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘The clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”

Timing is everything! Kardashian was previously married to Lamar Odom, but the two finalized their divorce in December of 2016. Thompson already has one child, a 1-year-old, with former girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

Kardashian and Thompson made their relationship official in September of 2016, and now, they’re about to become a family together. Congratulations to the couple!

