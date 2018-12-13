KFC fireplace log smells like fried chicken

Is there anything better than warming up next to the fireplace on a cold winter night? Now, thanks to Kentucky Fried Chicken, your cozy nights by the fire are about to get a whole lot better. The fast-food chain is making a fireplace log that smells like their famous fried chicken when burned.

It’s called the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog. As the website describes, the log is “imbued with the unmistakable, mouth-watering aroma of Colonel Sanders’ secret recipe” and “finally puts to rest the age-old dilemma, ‘How can I make this fire a hundred bajillion times better?'”

The log is made by Enviro-Log from 100 percent recycled materials — which means it not only makes your home smell amazing, but it’s also less wasteful than the average firelog. Each log can burn for between two and a half and three hours, so get ready to settle in for a night of fried chicken-scented goodness.

Getty Images | Matt Cardy

The one-of-a-kind item is currently priced at $18.99, including shipping and handling costs. There’s a limit of one log per customer while supplies last. UPS will deliver the item, and shipments are expected to arrive within five business days from the date you place the order. So put in your order now if you want to receive it in time for Christmas!

If you don’t want to use the chicken-scented firelog right away, don’t worry. The log can be stored and has no specific shelf life. However, if you’re planning to store it for a while before use, the site suggests keeping it in a safe, dry area away from pets.

KFC also warns customers that the delicious-smelling log “may attract bears or neighbors who are hungry,” and of course, “may result in a craving for fried chicken.” I’d say that’s a given! In fact, I don’t think I could throw this log on the fire before heading out to pick up some chicken at KFC first to enjoy by the fireplace.

Getty Images | Matt Cardy

Although the smell will be hard to resist, customers are also warned not to “put face directly into fire in attempt to smell fried chicken.”

“At KFC, we have always been proud of our role in bringing loved ones together at the dinner table around a bucket of our world-famous fried chicken,” Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. chief marketing officer, said in a press release. “Now, this winter we’re bringing all the things we love – family, friends and fried chicken – together around the fire with our scented firelog.”

Would you give the KFC firelog a try?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.