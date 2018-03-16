Key and Peele teaming back up for a movie

Have you been a Key & Peele lover going back to their days on “Mad TV?” If so, you’re in for a treat. Comedians Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are teaming up again, this time for a movie called “Wendell and Wild.”

The film, which is slated to debut on Netflix, will be a stop-motion animated project directed by Henry Selick, the man behind classic movies of that style, including “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “James and the Giant Peach” and “Coraline.”

According to IMDB, Key and Peele will voice two demon brothers who have to take down their biggest enemy, a demon-killing nun and her two sidekicks, who are described as “goth teens.” The script is being written by Selick, along with Peele and author Clay McLeod Chapman, according to Variety.

From 2012 to 2015, the comedy duo hosted their popular sketch comedy show “Key & Peele” on Comedy Central, which won a Peabody Award and several Emmys. In 2016, they co-starred in the lost-cat comedy “Keanu.” Since then, Key has appeared in several movies and on Broadway, while Peele took home an Academy Award for best original screenplay for his smash 2017 movie “Get Out.”

After accomplishing so much on their own, it seemed unlikely these two talented men would get back together. But these besties clearly couldn’t be kept apart. Key even discussed with Entertainment Tonight how thrilled he was for his friend’s Oscar win.

Key will also star in season 2 of Netflix’s “Friends from College,” while Peele is working on another movie for Universal Pictures.

There’s no word yet on when “Wendell and Wild” will be released, but knowing how long stop-motion animation projects can take to produce, it may be a while. Look out for Simon & Schuster’s book tie-in, written by Selick and Chapman, to come out along with the film. We may not get to actually see Key or Peele in the flesh in this new flick, but we will undoubtedly get to enjoy their senses of humor!

