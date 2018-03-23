Kevin Smith lost 20 pounds on a potato-only diet

Can you lose weight and eat potatoes? One popular Hollywood star wants people to know it’s possible!

Filmmaker, director and comedian Kevin Smith recently revealed to the “Hollywood Babble-On” podcast that he lost 17 pounds in nine days by eating just potatoes. The eating plan is part of a new way of life for Smith, who was ordered by his doctor to lose 50 pounds following a massive heart attack in February.

Back on Feb. 25, Smith—director of movies such as “Clerks” and TV shows like “Supergirl”—was appearing at a comedy club. After his first set on stage, he wasn’t feeling well and decided to get medical attention. That decision saved his life.

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

Sudden heart attacks, such as “the widowmaker” that Smith suffered, have a survival rate range of about 12 to 25 percent, according to the American Heart Association. So Smith knows how lucky he was to have made it.

Once the doctor gave him orders to lose weight, Smith knew he had to take quick and drastic action. He did some research, read Penn Jillette’s book “Presto: How I Made Over 100 Pounds Disappear and Other Magical Tales” and adopted a new food plan (yes, Penn Jillette the magician!).

This plan recommends eating nothing but potatoes for the first two weeks. After those initial two weeks, you can begin to add salads and vegetables into the mix for the next three months. However, the plan does not allow any fruit or nuts.

An extreme eating plan like this isn’t for everyone, and Smith admits it isn’t easy.

“It’s a pretty intense program, but it’s been interesting. And of course necessary for my health and stuff. But once I get to a decent place, then I can think about eating again,” Smith said, according to People.

So far, though, the plan seems to be working. Smith shared an update with his fans on Twitter about his weight loss progress, sharing that he had managed to lose 20 pounds in 13 days:

I’m officially down 20 pounds as of this morning! 20 pounds in 13 days & my blood pressure is amazing. How did this happen? @pennjillette & his book “Presto” turned me on to @RayCronise and his program at https://t.co/ktvv6VBbub My Doc said lose 50 pounds. 20 down, 30 more to go! https://t.co/n0iuJNdLWp — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 22, 2018

He also posted a picture on Instagram wearing a jersey he received as a gift to celebrate his victory over his heart attack:

This isn’t the first time Smith has made a push to change his habits and shed some pounds. Back in 2010, Smith made a documentary called “Too Fat For 40” after getting kicked off a plane due to his size.

He shared news of an 85-pound weight loss between 2008-2015, which he credited to giving up soda and other sugary drinks and to walking for exercise.

Left: me & my kid in 2008. Right: 2 weeks ago, 85 pounds later. I shan't wear pants and will never abort the shorts. pic.twitter.com/hNY6IVEXXp — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 27, 2015

Best of luck to Kevin Smith as he continues to recover and move forward on his new health journey!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.