You can sleep in an actual castle in Kentucky

You could book a king or queen suite at a regular hotel. But wouldn’t it be better to live like an actual king or queen by booking a stay at a real-life castle? Fortunately there is one right here in the United States.

The Kentucky Castle is an opulent boutique hotel in Versailles, Kentucky, near the city of Lexington. Sitting on 55 acres of land, the castle is located among horse farms and bourbon distilleries.

Originally built in 1969, the castle was once known as the Martin Castle and then the Castle Post. However, the couple who were building it went through a divorce n 1975 and the castle sat empty for three decades, according to the travel blog Atlas Obscura.

It was purchased and renovated in 2003, but closed down after a fire on the construction site the very next year. After reopening again in 2007, the quirky castle has been renovated and is now operating as a hotel, restaurant and entertainment venue under new ownership.

The hotel has 14 boutique rooms, plus a ballroom and a scenic rooftop for private events. (The rooftop is also where the Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz proposed to his fiancée!) While the rooms book up fast, you can snag on in the castle starting at $195, according to WDRB.

Photo courtesy of Kentucky Castle

Castle Farms, the hotel’s farm-to-table restaurant, serves seasonal and fresh foods. It tries to source its food as locally as possible and highlight the bounteous ingredients in the Bluegrass State.

Photo courtesy of Kentucky Castle

Just coming for a visit? Even if you’re not staying at the castle, you can book a guided tour of the hotel and its grounds. The Kentucky Castle does lunchtime and dinnertime tours, as well as a 2 p.m. tour that doesn’t come with a meal.

Of course, bourbon is important to the area. Kentucky Castle has a “bourbon steward-in-residence” as well as a yearlong Bourbon University that teaches the history and basics of bourbon. Students can attend all 12 classes for $395, or take one class for $35, which includes a bourbon flight and light food.

Photo courtesy of Kentucky Castle

The hotel also hosts a concert series with Kentucky bluegrass bands, as well as other special events.

While there is plenty to do at Kentucky Castle, a visit to nearby Lexington will show why the area is called the “Horse Capital of the World.” Go on a horse farm tour or see nearly 50 breeds of horses at the 1,200-acre Kentucky Horse Park. Or visit local museums, tour historic homes and sample Kentucky bourbon from local distilleries.

