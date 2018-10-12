The best fashion from Eugenie's royal wedding
This has been an especially exciting year of royal weddings filled with A-list attendees, wonderful candid moments and, of course, gorgeous fashion. The latest royal wedding, between Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, was certainly no exception.
Hold onto your hats, literally, because it was a windy wedding day in Windsor, and get ready for stunning snap after stunning snap. You can see proof of the wind in this gusty, but gorgeous, photo of a trio of well-dressed guests arriving at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Here are the must-see photos of all the fabulous wedding guests on Princess Eugenie’s big day.
Prince William and Duchess Kate
The royal couple looked closer than ever. They held hands during the ceremony and a photographer even caught that touching moment on camera.
Princess Charlotte and Prince George
The royal children were among the bridesmaids and page boys at Eugenie’s wedding. This photo captures what looks like a moment of mischief plotting.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Harry and Meghan sat next to William and Kate during the ceremony. The newlyweds looked just as much in love as they did on their own wedding day at St. George’s Chapel just a few months ago. They walked hand-in-hand and held each other tightly throughout the morning.
Pippa Middleton
Kate’s sister got us all talking at a royal wedding once again. She and her burgeoning baby bump looked stunning in a green, long-sleeve dress. She attended the wedding with her husband, James Matthews (not pictured).
Queen Elizabeth II
Her Majesty arrived in a surprising baby blue and pink lace dress, a stark departure from her usual bright suits. She paired her pastel ensemble with a tweed coat and top hat. In his morning suit, Prince Philip was by her side throughout the wedding.
Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson
Princess Beatrice honored her sister in a rich royal blue dress and complementary head band. Mother of the bride Sarah wore a striking teal dress and matching hat.
Demi Moore
The American actress fit right in with the royals with a head-to-toe burgundy ensemble. Her outfit looked very similar to Kate’s, so she was right on target with her attire.
Poppy Delevingne
The British model and actress matched her fluttery cutout periwinkle frock with a long coat, but opted for a brighter blue fascinator with an eye-catching plume and black heels.
Cara Delevingne
Also a British model and actress like her sister, Cara Delevingne donned a chic menswear look with a fitted, cropped jacket and black trousers. She accessorized with a patterned tie, black stilettos and a top hat.
Kate Moss
Supermodel Kate Moss popped in the crowd thanks to her polka dot set and royal blue stilettos. She attended with her daughter, Lila Grace (not pictured), who looked demure in a long pale pink lace dress.
Naomi Campbell
The British supermodel elevated classic tweed with a sassy fringe accent on her jacket and dress.
What was your favorite look from the guests at the wedding?
This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.