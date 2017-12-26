Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle make appearance

Prince William and Kate Middleton got married in 2011, so Middleton has had quite some time to get used to the ways of the royal family. With years of experience, people think she’ll be a huge help to the newly engaged Meghan Markle as she makes her transition from American actress to British royal. And it looks like Middleton’s influence is already paying off.

Markle and Middleton made their first public outing together as the family made their way to church on Christmas Day, and the internet’s already talking about how the women look like they’re going to be the best of friends. Cue the “awws” now!

Middleton has made countless public appearances as a royal and, as always, she looked perfectly polished in a Christmas-y plaid coat and fur hat. Meanwhile, this was Markle’s first time wearing a fancy hat—in typical British style—but you wouldn’t have known it. Her brown accessory perfectly topped off the rest of her ensemble. She’s beginning to look like a member of the royal family already!

Getty Images | Chris Jackson

The brothers and their partners walked side-by-side for their first public appearance together.

Getty Images | Chris Jackson

The women even curtsied in unison (as if they planned it or something!).

Getty Images | Chris Jackson

Yep. Markle is getting the hang of it already. The photos of the happy family on their first outing got the internet talking. People were commenting on how much they loved Middleton’s and Markle’s outfits:

My obsession with Meghan Markle continues — as I casually stalk her Christmas Day outfit! I love it! But Kate Middleton may steal the show with that coat! pic.twitter.com/rcT9w0wy1S — Shelby Fenster (@ShelbyFenster) December 25, 2017

Others are hoping the two become the best of friends in the New Year:

2018 better be the year that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle become gal pals — bella (@isvbella) December 25, 2017

Some would even love to be included in any future vacation plans (not that we blame them):

I just want a girls trip to Napa with the two of them. — Stacy Pippi Hammon (@Pippsta) December 25, 2017

Many couldn’t be happier for the couples:

I love them both. Beautiful couples. — Jess (@Honey223344) December 21, 2017

The first public appearance seems to have been a success, so Markle can breathe a sigh of relief and go back to planning her May 2018 wedding, which Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to be looking forward to. Prince William has gone on the record saying he’s happy for Prince Harry to settle down because it means he won’t be rummaging through his fridge anymore (brothers will be brothers, after all). Meanwhile, Kate Middleton is hoping the two enjoy this happy time together.

“William and I are absolutely thrilled,” Middleton told the press during an appearance at the Foundling Museum. “It’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple, and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”

Ditto! We couldn’t be happier for the couple, and we’re looking forward to all of the family outings to come. One down, hundreds more to go!

