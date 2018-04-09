How to help a girl in need get free prom dress

Do you remember your prom dress? Mine was a sparkly coral number that hasn’t quite stood the test of time, but I loved it anyway. For a lot of young girls, the prom is the first time they get to wear a formal dress and picking out a frock for the event is seen as a rite of passage.

While most young people look forward to the chance to dress up and dance with their friends, for some, it’s a luxury they can’t afford. The cost of a dress can be prohibitive, but now designer Karl Lagerfeld is doing his part to make sure that more girls have the chance to go to prom in stylish dresses.

During the month of April, in partnership with Girls Inc. of New York City, the famed designer will donate one dress from his collection for every dress purchased on karllagerfeldparis.com. Then, on April 27, more than 100 high school senior girls from around the New York City area will be able to pick out a free, donated dress from a “Prom Pop-Up Shop.”

The items available for purchase that are included in the donation match start at $79, like this pretty chiffon stole.

This tweed shift dress is priced at $99 and comes in rose, black or navy pattern:

Originally priced at $139, this sleeveless dress is on sale for $79 and is perfect for spring:

This is not the first time Lagerfeld has stood up on behalf of girls and women. In 2014, he turned a runway show into a sort of feminist rally, with models such as Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevigne and Gisele Bündchen carrying protest signs with slogans that read “History is Her Story,” “Feminism Not Masochism,” “We Can Match the Machos” and “Ladies First.”

When he received criticism for the stunt, Lagerfeld was unapologetic.

“My mother was very much a feminist and I thought it was something right for the moment,” he told Fashionista. “I couldn’t care less if people are for or against. It’s my idea. I like the idea of feminism being something lighthearted, not a truck driver for the feminist movement.”

