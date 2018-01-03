Justin Timberlake is releasing a new album

Justin Timberlake fans, we have some good news for you: After a long, four-year wait, the singer will be releasing a new studio album. Slated to drop Feb. 2, the new album is entitled “Man of the Woods.”

Timberlake announced the news in a video shared on Instagram. In a voiceover, Timberlake reveals that the new album is inspired by his son, Silas Randall, his wife, Jessica Biel, and “more so than any other album I’ve ever written, where I’m from.”

Check out Timberlake’s video video below:

FRIDAY… A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 2, 2018 at 7:04am PST

Judging by the reaction on Instagram, fans are already pretty hyped up to hear what the new album has in store for them. The video has been viewed more than 1 million times.

“The king is back!” declared one commenter.

“Can’t wait!” said another.

Those who are hungry for more from the superstar will also be able to get their fix thanks to Timberlake’s planned performance during the halftime show of the Super Bowl on Feb. 4.

The last time the musician appeared at the Superbowl, back in 2004, it was marked by controversy thanks to the “wardrobe malfunction” during his now-infamous performance with Janet Jackson. However, the experience hasn’t tempered his enthusiasm for a second shot.

Getty Images | Frank Micelotta

“What I really want to do is take the opportunity to put together a performance that feels like it unifies,” he told “Football Night In America” host Mike Tirico. “I feel like that would be the ultimate accomplishment, and then the icing on the cake is at some point, within that 12 minutes, that everybody is shaking their booty.”

The singer said he’s also hard at work watching past Super Bowl halftime performances for inspiration.

“I’ve already watched a ton of them just to make sure that we’re not pulling out any gags you know—people are flying, and Lady Gaga jumped from the top of the stadium or something,” he said. “I don’t know, man. I’m 36 now. I don’t know how much of that I can do anymore.”

Whatever Timberlake does come up with for the Super Bowl, we’re sure it will be amazing! We can’t wait to hear the new album and see his halftime performance.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.