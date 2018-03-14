Justin Timberlake shares family photo

Justin Timberlake is headed out on the road for his “Man of the Woods” tour but it will be different from tours in the past. His new album is inspired by his wife, Jessica Biel, and the couple’s two-year-old son, Silas. The music video for song “Man of the Woods” even starred Biel and “man of the woods” is actually the meaning behind his son’s name.

Since Timberlake is all about family these days, it’s no surprise that they’ll be joining him as he embarks on this highly anticipated tour. Timberlake will be touring through January 2019, playing 64 concerts throughout the United States and Canada. Before flying out for his first show, which was March 13 in Toronto, the entertainer shared a cute shot of the whole family on Instagram:

Goin’ on tour. #MOTWTOUR A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 12, 2018 at 7:34am PDT

“Goin’ on tour #MOTWTOUR,” he captioned the photo of himself and Biel holding hands with their young son. How cute!

Clearly, Timberlake’s wife and son are having a big influence on his life. The singer previously opened up about how the experience of becoming a father has changed him for the better.

“I want to have as many kids as we can, if I’m being honest,” Timberlake said in an interview with Beat 1. “I’ve never felt more inept my life. You wake up and all of a sudden there’s this human being you’re responsible for.”

Back in October 2017, Timberlake took the opportunity to gush about Biel on their fifth wedding anniversary. In a sweet Instagram post, he said he “became the luckiest man in the world when I exchanged vows with my best friend. … You have taught me so much about what a true love means. I can’t put into words what these last five years have meant to me”:

Congratulations to Timberlake on all his professional and personal success, and we hope the whole family has a great time on tour!

