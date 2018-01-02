Cute photo of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and husband

Everyone knows that it’s a tradition to kiss beneath the mistletoe if you happen to find yourself there during the holiday season. And that’s precisely what Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her husband, Brad Hall, did. The actress posted a snap of a sweet moment the couple shared together on Christmas Eve to her personal Instagram account. Cue the “awws!”

The photo was captioned, “Our pal, @stevenrstroud captured this #mistletoe moment on Xmas eve. #love #myhero.”

The actress is currently battling breast cancer, and her husband has been by her side every step of the way, which is likely the inspiration behind that “#myhero” comment. After her diagnosis in September, the actress has kept fans apprised of her progress, posting about the time she’s spent with family, blood transfusions and more. From these posts, people can see that her husband isn’t her only support system. She also has two sons—plus the many fans who are cheering her on!

Her eldest son, Henry, posted to Instagram to share his gratitude for all of the support his mom has been receiving.

Meanwhile, her youngest son, Charlie, who plays for Northwestern University’s basketball team, had his team show his mom some love on Twitter.

As for the countless fans who’ve shown their support online, fellow survivors are sending encouraging messages:

As an advanced BC survivor I wish you the best..worried about the transfusion, had several prayers that you are ok — diane martin (@dmartin469) December 23, 2017

And fans are wishing her and her family all the best:

A very talented actress. Wishing her the best, and prayers to her and her caregivers. — arthur bernard (@arthur_bernard) November 18, 2017

When Louis-Dreyfus first posted about her initial diagnosis on Instagram, she wrote, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I am the one.”

Just when you thought… A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

The battle since has been filled with many precious moments, like that kiss she shared with her husband under the mistletoe. For example, on Thanksgiving, she posted about the trip her and her husband were taking down memory lane:

But there have also been moments when she’s been open about ugly medical realities. For example, she’s posted about her blood transfusions:

Still, all the while, she’s maintained a sense of humor and a positive spirit about the process. Which is precisely the kind of attitude the actress has become loved for over the years. We wish her and her family all the best during her fight.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.