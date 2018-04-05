John Krasinksi jokes he 'married' up'

When it comes to celebrity couples, there are some who just seem perfect for each other. (We’re looking at you, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell!) Actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt also make the list of adorable couples we hope stay together forever —even if some people find it hard to believe they’re married.

When Krasinski visited the “The Tonight Show” recently, he recalled the time he went to Blunt in London while she was filming “Mary Poppins,” only to shock a customs agent when he confirmed Blunt was his wife.

“I married up, and don’t I know it,” Krasinski said on the show. “They don’t have to tell me. The customs agent in London did.”

It turns out that not only did the customs agent not think much of Krasinski’s show “The Office” (which was a remake of a U.K. show by the same name) but he was incredulous about who the actor married.

“It was going great, the customs, the whole experience, and then I hit this guy who was about my age,” Krasinski said. “He looked like he was ready to get a little surly with me. And then he says, ‘Who are you visiting here?’ And I was like, ‘My wife.'”

The actor continued, “[The customs agent] says, ‘Oh, is she an actress? Would I know her?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, man, her name’s Emily Blunt.’ And he goes like this — ‘You?! You married Emily Blunt?! Go. Just go.’”

LOL! Watch the hilarious clip below:

Even if Krasinski “married up,” as he joked, the couple seems well-suited. They have been married for eight years and have two daughters, Hazel and Violet. If it’s any consolidation, we think their family is perfect!

