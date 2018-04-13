Here are Joanna Gaines's top paint color picks

Just because “Fixer Upper” has come to an end doesn’t mean farm-house inspiration is a thing of the past. Chip and Joanna Gaines will continue to be a part of our lives by continuing to design enviable interiors (have you seen the inside of their restaurant?!) as well as providing options for you to add that “Fixer Upper” feel to our homes.

Not only do the Gaineses have a signature line you can shop at Target, but Joanna Gaines also designed a custom paint line with Kilz, and it’s available for you to shop now. But, before you go and purchase the colors that will soon fill your home — let’s find out what some of Gaines’s top picks for paint colors are, shall we?

She recently sat down with Better Homes & Gardens to dish on what her top paint choices are for 2018. See a few of the colors the interior-design guru is loving most this year:

Earth Tones

Colors you’d find in nature are often used inside of Chip and Joanna’s “Fixer Upper” homes, and there are several colors in the Magnolia paint line that could be used on accent walls and furniture in your home this year.

“Yellows, browns, and greens feel like home to me,” Joanna Gaines told Better Homes & Gardens. It’s hard to disagree.

As for a certain color recommendation, this Olive Grove shade ($42 per gallon) is one of her favorites:

Magnolia Shop

Here, it was used to make a bedroom feel more peaceful:

Magnolia Shop

Deep Blues

According to what Gaines told the magazine, “Dark doesn’t have to mean scary.” And the deeper blue hues in her paint line will prove it to you.

Just take a look at the shade she calls Together ($44 per gallon):

Magnolia Shop

It looks like a beautiful color for a gathering space:

Magnolia Shop

Understated Pastels

Gaines is apparently loving the light airy-ness a muted pastel color can provide. From dusty pinks to light blues, she said these hues can really refresh your space and can make you feel comfortable when paired with warm neutral colors.

Here’s one of her favorite pastel hues, called It Is Well ($32 per quart), from the Magnolia Chalk Style Paint line:

Magnolia Shop

It looks like a great color for accent furniture pieces:

Magnolia Shop

Warm White

Gaines has said even a white wall can add warmth to your home. She’s using a color called True White ($44 per gallon), along with another shade of white called Shiplap ($44 per gallon), in 2018 to brighten up a space, without going too modern and taking away from any of a home’s rustic charm.

Magnolia Shop

Check out how True White was used in a home’s entryway to make it more inviting:

Magnolia Shop

Restoring Old Furniture

If you’re looking to bring some life back to a piece of furniture, Gaines told Better Homes & Gardens she recommends using another white shade called One Horn White ($44 per gallon).

Magnolia Shop

See Gaines’s full list of recommended paints for 2018 at Better Homes & Gardens online.

Which of these colors would you like to try in your home?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.