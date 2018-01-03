'Fixer Upper' couple expecting baby No. 5

Chip and Joanna Gaines, aka America’s Sweethearts and the stars of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” shared some big news Jan. 2. They are expecting baby No. 5!

The news coincided with a new episode from their fifth—and final—season of “Fixer Upper.”

Teasing The Big News

Before the episode aired, Chip hinted at their big news via social media, tweeting: “We’ve got some big news to share!”

Joanna also seemed to tease the news in an Instagram posted Jan. 1.

“New year, new hope… Be expectant…” she began.

Chip Hints At How Far Along Joanna May Be

Chip posted two more “hints” on Twitter Jan. 2, with his third hint confirming their baby news—and even sharing the details about the date of conception (I can’t help but wonder what Joanna’s reaction was to that! Clearly Chip just can’t contain his excitement.).

Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

He also posted a cute picture of the pair on Instagram featuring his-and-hers belly shots in matching grey shirts.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT),” he wrote.

It looks like Johnnyswim, the musical duo Chip mentioned in his revelatory tweet, played a “Magnolia Silobration” show in Waco on Oct. 13.

If Chip’s tweet about the baby being conceived that night is accurate, that would mean Joanna is around 13 weeks pregnant with a July due date. But only time will tell if that proves true.

On Jan. 3, the day after they first broke the baby news, Joanna posted an Instagram video of what I assume is her latest ultrasound.

Growing Their Family And Pulling The Plug On “Fixer Upper”

Chip and Joanna are already parents to four kids who occasionally make appearances on “Fixer Upper”: Drake, 12; Ella, 11; Duke, 9; and Emmie, 7.

My little work buddy. #fixerupper A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jun 14, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

Here’s the sweet family of six all dolled up for a 2016 Thanksgiving photo.

The Gaines announced in September 2017 that the fifth season of “Fixer Upper” would be the last—to the dismay of fans everywhere.

In a post on their Magnolia website, the couple explained their decision as one made in order to let them catch their breath.

“We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause,” they wrote. “Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger. This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read. This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.”

In addition to their HGTV show, the busy couple has a thriving retail and vacation rental business in Waco, plus they sell their Magnolia items online, have a new book due in April 2018 and designed a home decor collection for Target. In other words, they’re busy!

And with their baby news, it looks like there will be an even bigger family for them to shower with love and attention. Congratulations to the soon-to-be family of seven!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost.