Jinger Duggar reveals sex of her first baby

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo first announced they were expecting in January, and now the couple’s back to share even more exciting news. The couple just announced the sex of their first child, and they’re expecting … drumroll, please … a baby girl!

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a baby girl! We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer,” the Duggar family wrote on its website on April 9.

They also honored some of the other women in their lives, adding, “We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

Jinger Duggar Vuolo, one of the stars of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” is no stranger to being surrounded by females. She is one of 19 Duggar siblings and has eight sisters of her own. So, her little baby girl will certainly have plenty of female role models to admire!

Duggar Vuolo’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, are apparently thrilled to welcome another grandchild into their brood. In response to finding out their daughter was expecting a baby girl, they wrote:

“What a great day finding out we are going to be grandparents to another little lady!” the elder Duggars wrote on the family’s website. “We are so thrilled for Jeremy and Jinger!”

Congratulations to the soon-to-be parents!

Joy-Anna Duggar Is A New Mom

On Feb. 23, Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Weighing in at 10 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 22 inches long, Gideon Martyn Forsyth is healthy and both mama and baby are doing well, the family reports.

“We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth,” the family told People.com in a statement. “Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful.”

The Duggar family official account also posted the exciting news on Instagram with a photo of the new parents:

Joy-Anna and Austin were lifelong friends, having known each other for 15 years before entering in what they call a courtship. Physical contact, including kissing, is almost entirely banned until marriage. Once a couple is engaged, they are permitted to hold hands.

But Joy-Anna and Austin got caught breaking the rules of courtship when they got so excited that they hugged after his proposal. (Usually the only types of hugs that are allowed are “side-hugs.”)

After a three-month engagement the happy couple married at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas in March 2017. For their honeymoon, the two set off to Geneva, Switzerland. Joy-Anna later announced her pregnancy.

The Duggars rose to fame as the ultra-conservative family on the reality show “19 Kids and Counting.” Patriarch Jim Bob and his wife Michelle Duggar are fundamentalist Christians who do not believe in using birth control and instead rely on God to determine how many children they would have.

Their unique lifestyle made their show a popular one on the TLC network; the family’s current spin-off is called “Counting On.”

For Jim Bob and Michelle, baby Gideon is their 10th grandchild and counting. They already have five grandchildren from their son, Josh Duggar, 29, and his wife Anna: Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith and Mason.

Daughter Jill, 26, who is married to Derrick Dillard, has two children, Israel and Samuel, and Jessa, 25, who is married to Ben Seewald, has two children, Spurgeon and Henry.

The new parents shared photos of their new addition on Instagram:

What a sweet time for these two young parents.

As for the rest of the Duggar family, more grandchildren are on the way! Next up is Joseph Duggar, 23, and wife Kendra Caldwell, who are expecting a baby boy later this year.

