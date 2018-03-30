Will Smith sings TV theme songs

If you’re over a certain age, you probably know all the words to the “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song. But there’s one person who probably knows it better than anyone else, and that’s Will Smith himself. He not only starred on the show, but penned the lyrics and expertly rapped them during “The Fresh Prince”‘s opening sequence.

During a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Smith joined Jimmy Fallon for a performance of an epic mashup TV show theme songs, culminating, of course, with “The Fresh Prince” theme.

Check out their awesome live remix below:

Backed by The Roots, this dynamic duo hit theme songs from a number of classic sitcoms, including “The Golden Girls,” “The Jeffersons,” “Diff’rent Strokes,” “Good Times,” “The Andy Griffith Show,” “I Dream of Jeannie,” “Full House,” “The Greatest American Hero,” “Martin” and “Three’s Company.”

In the age of Netflix, opening sequences and catchy theme songs are a lot less prevalent than they used to be. Smith lamented that fact prior to their performance, telling Fallon, “Nobody does that anymore… when we were growing up, every show had a hot theme song, and I was a part of it.”

This isn’t the first time Fallon has tried his hand at the iconic “Fresh Prince” theme. Back in 2015, “The Tonight Show” filmed for a week in Los Angeles, and took the opportunity to make a hilarious parody video of the song:

Fallon is known for his impressions, and another time he performed “The Fresh Prince” in character as the legendary Neil Young:

It seems like Fallon really has a soft spot for this catchy tune, no?

I have to admit ‚ all this “Fresh Prince” talk is making me think it should be the next 1990s TV show to get a reboot. As it turns out, rumors have been swirling that one is indeed in the works, and it would feature a female lead “The Fresh Princess.” Genius! Make this happen, Will Smith, please?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.