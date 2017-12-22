Jimmy Fallon celebrates 10 years of marriage

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon recently took to Twitter to wish his wife of 10 years, Nancy Juvonen, a happy anniversary—giving us all a sweet glimpse into the pair’s marriage.

“Honey, remember when the wedding photographer made us pose for a romantic sunset kiss? That was 10 years ago! Happy Anniversary!” he wrote alongside a photo of the couple sharing a smooch on the beach on their wedding day.

Honey, remember when the wedding photographer made us pose for a romantic sunset kiss? That was 10 years ago! Happy Anniversary! pic.twitter.com/j1tmJpiru8 — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) December 22, 2017

How sweet! Fans chimed in on Twitter to express congratulations to the couple on their decade-long union.

Like this user who says they’re totally #couplegoals:

Happy Anniversary to Jimmy and Nancy! My favourite couple in the world and that includes everyone in my family…You really are couple goals and I'm so very happy for you both! Love from London and the #Falpals pic.twitter.com/VpJp1swe8v — Susannah Falpal (@FallonOverboard) December 22, 2017

Or this woman who thinks the throwback picture captures them perfectly:

The photographer knew what he was doing! You are both beautiful inside and out. Congratulations — Kitty O'Kelley (@KittyOKelley) December 22, 2017

The couple met on the set of Fallon’s 2005 movie, “Fever Pitch,” on which Juvonen was a producer. It must not have been love at first sight, because they didn’t start officially dating until May 2007. However, by August of that year, they were engaged. They wed on Dec. 29, 2007 on Necker Island in the Caribbean.

The couple share two children together: Winnie, 4, and Frances, 3.

Fallon recently shared with Entertainment Tonight that his two daughters have a soft spot for their mom.

“It’s, ‘Mama, read ‘Dada,'” Fallon said, referencing his first children’s book, “Your Baby’s First Word Will Be Dada.” “They didn’t even want Dada to read ‘Dada’ anymore. It’s everything… If I’m doing it, they’re not buying it. They just love Mama’s voice. Mama’s everything.”

His kids’ penchant for their mom is in the inspiration behind his second book, “Everything Is Mama.”

Back in 2014, Fallon gushed about his life as a husband and father.

“So you’re sitting there, with your wife and your baby and your smiling dog, and you’re watching Real Housewives getting into fistfights on TV. And you go, ‘How great is my life? I’m so happy right now,'” he wrote in Men’s Health.

Given the tough year Fallon has had after losing his beloved mother in November, it’s nice to see he and Juvonen have something sweet to celebrate.

What a beautiful family! Congratulations to this happy couple on their milestone anniversary, and here’s to many more!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.