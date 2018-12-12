Jimmy Dean recalls 29,000 pounds of sausage

If you eat Jimmy Dean breakfast sausage, check your freezer. Kentucky-based CTI Foods, LLC is recalling 29,028 pounds of frozen, ready-to eat pork and poultry sausage products that may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The products subject to recall include 23.4-oz. pouches of Jimmy Dean Heat ‘n Serve Original Sausage links made with pork and turkey with a “use by” date of Jan. 31, 2019.

The products were produced and packaged on Aug. 4, 2018 and are marked with a lot number of A638216800 or A638216801 with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49. They bear the UPC number 0-77900-36519-5. The products were shipped to Tennessee and distributed to stores from there.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury associated with the products, but consumers who may have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return them to the retailer. Consumers had contacted the company with reports of small, string-like fragments of metal found in the sausages, prompting the voluntary recall.

This is what a package of the sausages looks like:

Jimmy Dean

“Though the fragments have been found in a very limited number of packages, out of an abundance of caution, CTI is recalling 29,028 pounds of product,” Jimmy Dean said in a press release. “Jimmy Dean is closely monitoring this recall and working with CTI to assure proper coordination with the USDA.”

When available, a list of the states and retailers where the affected products were sold will be posted on the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service. Steps are being taken to ensure the affected products are no longer available for purchase.

Customers with questions can contact Jimmy Dean customer service at (855) 382-3101. Customer service representatives will be available Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT. If you have consumed the product and are experiencing any negative effects, contact a healthcare provider. Health department officials with questions should contact Worth Sparkman at 479-290-6358.

