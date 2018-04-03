Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's third baby

Country singer Jessie James Decker and professional football player Eric Decker have welcomed a third baby to their family. The baby boy joins 4-year-old sister, Vivianne, and 2-year-old brother, Eric Jr. The new addition was born on March 31, weight 9 pounds, according to an Instagram post from his mommy.

Not only did the Decker family announce the birth of their son, but they also shared his adorable name. World, meet the sweet baby boy, Forrest Bradley Decker.

“Forrest Bradley Decker born March 31st weighing 9lbs. We are so in love,” the mom wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself snuggling her baby boy.

Forrest’s dad also got in on the birth announcement action and shared an Instagram post that shows him looking into his baby boy’s eyes.

“Welcome to this world Forrest Bradley Decker! My heart is full! #wolfpack completed with a 9lb lean, eating machine (& a Decker bucket head)! Mommy sure knows how to grow some babies,” he wrote.

The couple’s been open about their plans to only have three children.

“We’ve always had the conversation that it’s either two or it’s three,”James Decker told Entertainment Tonight. “Eric came from a family where it was just him and his sister, and he said he always wished he’d had one more sibling. I was like ‘I don’t want the kids to feel that way so let’s just have one more baby.'”

But, now that little Forrest has arrived, the singer’s family is complete.

“We feel like this will really complete the family, and then he’ll get fixed,” she said, referring to her husband.

Her husband wasn’t alone in wanting another baby, either. Their daughter was keen on having a baby brother or sister, too. The singer told her daughter to “pray to Jesus” if she wanted a sibling, James Decker told People in an interview:

In the pregnancy announcement, the mom and dad showed Vivianne that her prayers had been answered:

Eric and I are so excited to share with y'all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3! As you can see Viv is so happy pic.twitter.com/HfxrZQGqSP — Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) October 9, 2017

Clearly, the family couldn’t be more thrilled with their newest addition, and we’re wishing the party of five so much happiness! Congrats, you guys!

