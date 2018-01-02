Jessica Alba welcomes baby boy on New Years' Eve

Congratulations are in order: Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Hayes Alba Warren, on New Year’s Eve 2017! The actress announced the birth with an adorable Instagram photo:

Hayes is the couple’s third child and clearly the parents kept with the “H” theme of names for their new son. (Their older daughters, ages nine and six, are named Honor and Haven.)

Alba talked about the family’s naming strategy earlier this year on an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” explaining, “So my husband’s name is Cash, that’s his actual real name, so our kids had to have unusual names. For some reason, we chose H. It has to be a single or double syllable, has to be an H and also has to be a word.”

Sounds like Hayes fit the bill!

As for the newborn’s siblings, Alba’s Instagram post said that they are “obsessed” with their baby brother. They were excited before birth, too — especially Haven, as Alba told People back in October. “My six-year-old, she was worried about being a middle child, but she gets to be a big sister and a little sister, so she’s stoked about that,” she said. “And she doesn’t have to compete with another girl.”

Alba first announced she was pregnant back in July, with an Instagram post featuring herself and her daughters holding up numbered balloons:

Since then, she has shared a quite a bit of personal moments as her pregnancy progressed, including an adorable reveal of the baby’s sex and a cute video from her baby shower back in early December:

Although Alba still acts occasionally, her main gig these days is as co-founder of The Honest Company, a successful line of organic, non-toxic baby, home and beauty products. Here’s betting baby Hayes will have his pick of Honest Company items!

We’re wishing the newly-expanded Alba-Warren family lots of love and relaxation in 2018.

[H/t PopSugar]

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.