Jennifer Lawrence visits children's hospital

For the fifth year in a row, Jennifer Lawrence spent Christmas Eve at Norton Children’s Hospital, which is located in the actress’ hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the actress’ visits are usually kept a secret until she shows up — which is sure to be a big surprise for everyone.

The hospital’s official Instagram page shared two photos from Lawrence’s visit. The pics show the smiling faces of both the office staff and individual patients and their families with whom she visited while there.

Aside from her annual visits, Lawrence donated $2 million to the hospital which is currently being put towards the new Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.

“My family and I have met so many wonderful children on our visits to the hospital,” stated the 27-year-old actress at the time of her donation, according to ABC News. “Their strength and courage is inspiring. I challenge everyone to give whatever they can to raise an additional $2 million to help.”

“We are thankful for the generosity shown by the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation with this gift. … We are equally thankful that she has put her trust in the outstanding work taking place at Norton Children’s Hospital every day by challenging the community to join her in support of our heart care program,” added Thomas D. Kmetz, division president of the Women’s and Children’s Services and Norton Children’s Hospital, upon receiving the donation.

Norton Children’s Hospital is the state’s “only full-service, free-standing pediatric care facility dedicated exclusively to caring for children,” the hospital’s website reads. In addition to cardiology services, the hospital also offers cancer, orthopedic, neuroscience, gynecology and diabetes-related services to children.

This isn’t the only hospital Lawrence has visited. Back in 2015, she surprised patients and staff at the local Shriners Hospital for Children in Montreal while filming her movie, “X-Men: Apocalypse” in the area.

The talented and caring actress’ tradition of bringing some holiday cheer to those in need is an inspiring annual tradition that we hope to never see end!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.