Hilarie Burton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan welcome baby

Celebrity couple Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have some great news to share with the world as they’ve just welcomed a baby girl to their family! The girl is their second child together after Burton gave birth to a son in 2010.

There aren’t any details on the name of the latest addition to the family, but the proud dad did take to Twitter to announce that the little girl had officially arrived. “Hey y’all … baby gal morgan is spectacular,” Morgan tweeted on Thursday.

Hey y’all… baby gal morgan is spectacular. We just respecting her wishes for laying low a bit longer. But we super appreciate all the well wishes n stuff. Thank you. Xojdhilgusandbabygal — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) March 1, 2018

He also jokingly added, “We [sic] just respecting her wishes for laying low a bit longer. But we [sic] super appreciate all the well wishes n stuff. Thank you.”

Morgan, a star of AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” and Burton, a former star of “One Tree Hill,” are already the parents to an 8-year-old son, Augustus, who they call “Gus.” Although the couple keep a relatively low profile as far as their personal matters are concerned, they couldn’t wait to share the news of their second baby.

They announced the pregnancy in the cutest way—by showing off Burton’s stomach on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

Getty Images

And after that, Morgan was apparently so excited that he couldn’t even keep the sex of the baby a secret … oops! He accidentally blurted that he was having a baby girl at a “Supernatural” convention in September, according to People magazine.

He posted about the slip-up on Instagram writing, “I texted @hilarieburton right after I spilled the little girl beans … and, as usual … she was a rockstar. After all these years she’s come to expect me to be a dope … thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless.”

There’s a bit of an age gap between their son and their newborn daughter, which the couple didn’t necessarily plan for, but the actor has been open about the struggle for he and his wife to get pregnant for a second time.

“We’ve been trying for a while, and I don’t think our intention was to have another kid so far apart from Gus, but now that it’s happened we’re beside ourselves with joy,” he told People. “I always wanted a little girl. I got my little boy and now I get to have a little girl, so we’re very, very excited.”

More celebrities are opening up about miscarriage and difficulty conceiving, and it’s creating a greater awareness about infertility.

Country musician Hillary Scott was open about a miscarriage, but since then she’s given birth to identical twin girls. How sweet!

We couldn’t be more supportive of those who are willing to share their stories about such a personal struggle.

The baby girl Burton and Morgan were so looking forward to has finally arrived. Congratulations on their little bundle of joy!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.