Jamie Lynn Spears welcomes baby girl

Nickelodeon’s “Zoey 101” star Jamie Lynn Spears has expanded her family, nine and a half years after giving birth to her oldest child, Maddie Aldridge. Spears and husband Jamie Watson welcomed a daughter on April 11 and named the baby girl Ivey Joan.

The family shared the first photos of their new bundle of joy exclusively with People magazine. Spears also posted a photo on her Instagram.

The couple married in 2014, and Watson was eager to expand their family. “My husband would like to have kids, like, yesterday,” Spears told “Entertainment Tonight” back in 2016.

Spears, however, wanted to wait until being a mom could be her top priority.

“I am getting busy. I want to be able to do the same as what I have done with Maddie — really just be a mom for a little bit and have that time to focus on my next child. But, yeah, we want more babies, of course,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.” Maddie’s father is Spears’ former fiancé, Casey Aldridge.

Finally, the time was right for baby number two! Spears will likely have lots of help from her daughter, Maddie, while raising her new little girl. The proud mama announced that she was pregnant on Instagram with an emphasis on the fact that “Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister.”

Clearly, the mother-daughter duo was excited about adding another little lady to their family.

This is especially joyous news for the family considering that last year, Maddie suffered a horrible accident when an ATV she was riding flipped into a pond. As she was strapped into a seatbelt on the ATV, Maddie was submerged underwater for two minutes before she was rescued. She was in critical condition in the hospital.

The little girl celebrated the year anniversary since the event in February 2018, which Spears posted about on Instagram:

Spears is the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears, herself the mother of two children. Britney has a two sons, Sean Federline, 12, and Jayden Federline, 11.

Congratulations to the new family of four!

