'Jackass' star celebrates major milestone

The cast members of MTV’s cult classic “Jackass” were memorable not only for their wild stunts and pranks, but also for their hard-partying ways. Sometimes, the lines between entertainment and reality were blurred for the guys behind the show.

In 2011, “Jackass” star Ryan Dunn crashed his Porsche while driving more than 130 mph—while his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit—killing himself and a passenger. Meanwhile, Dunn’s friend, and fellow “Jackass” star, Bam Margera has been publicly battling alcoholism, while co-star Preston Lacy faced drug charges in 2010.

Getty Images

But fan-favorite Steve-O, born Stephen Glover, may have had the wildest ride of any of the “Jackass” crew. Since the show’s debut in October 2000, Steve-O was arrested multiple times for charges including obscenity and disorderly conduct, mostly related to his outrageous acts in the name of entertainment.

Luckily, in recent years, Steve-O has calmed down a bit and changed his lifestyle. On March 10, the 43-year-old London-born stuntman shared a moving post on his Twitter page in which he revealed that he’s been sober for 10 years. He also offered sincere thanks to the friends who helped him to make it to this point.

Hard to believe it’s been an entire decade since I’ve had a drink or a drug. I just can’t put into words how grateful I am for @realjknoxville and the rest of the guys who locked me up in a psychiatric ward on March 9, 2008, where this journey began. Thank you, dudes, I love you. pic.twitter.com/10dUWO5ViZ — Steve-O (@steveo) March 10, 2018

In the message, Steve-O thanked friend and “Jackass” co-creator Johnny Knoxville for “locking me up in a psychiatric ward” in March 2008. According to MTV News, the decision by Steve-O’s friends to encourage him to enter the hospital occurred after the reality show star revealed that he was going to jump 25 feet onto solid concrete ground, letting his friends and family know ahead of time that he was “ready to die.”

Getty, Scott Gries

Alarmed by their friend’s behavior, Knoxville, “Jackass” co-creator Jeff Tremaine, and producer Trip Taylor, among others, forcibly took Steve-O to L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was kept under observation for suicidal behavior.

It turned out that the star has bipolar disorder and that he was using drugs and alcohol to cope with his condition, rather than seeking appropriate treatment. But Steve-O’s time in the hospital was apparently a wake-up call for him, which helped him realize that he couldn’t simply power through his mental illness all on his own.

Ten years after he was checked in, Steve-O is looking great!

In addition to being 10 years sober, bright-eyed and looking healthy as ever, Steve-O got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, photographer Lux Wright in January. In an Instagram post, he even said he popped the question in front of some of his “Jackass” buddies!

His future is surely looking bright. Congrats on staying clean for 10 years and the upcoming wedding!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.