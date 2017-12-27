7 Instant Pot recipes you should try ASAP

If you were lucky enough to receive an Instant Pot from Santa Claus, congratulations are in order. You are now the proud owner of one of the most handy kitchen tools ever.

But you might be somewhat mystified by your new treasure. If you’re wondering how to make the most of this awesome gift and what exactly you can cook in your Instant Pot, look no further. Here are some of the most delicious and simple things you can whip up in your new culinary BFF:

1. Roasted Chicken

There’s nothing more divine than a succulent, savory roasted chicken. And with the Instant Pot, you can now fool your friends into thinking you’re the next coming of Julia Child. Toss a whole bird in the Instant Pot and brown it with the “Saute” function. Then add in some seasonings and cook the bird on high. Seriously, how easy is that? Find the full recipe here from Cooking with Curls.

Cooking with Curls

2. Baked Potatoes

I adore baked potatoes. But I’m always faced with the same dinnertime quandary—it takes way too long for the spuds too bake, and by the time they finish, I’ve already eaten a full bag of potato chips. But with the Instant Pot, you can make up to eight baked potatoes in under 30 minutes! 2018 is going to be the year of the tater. Find step-by-step instructions here from A Mindful Mom.

A Mindful Mom

3. Chili

Whether you like your chili with beef, ground turkey or veggies, nothing beats a bowl of warm, spicy chili when it comes to chasing away the winter doldrums. However, if you use canned beans instead of dried beans, the sodium levels of the chili will increase about 100 percent. Not to mention, canned beans are much more expensive than dried. Still, most cooks rely on canned simply because they don’t have the time to soak dried beans overnight. Well, with the Instant Pot, you can soak dried beans in TEN minutes. Yes, 10 minutes. That’s incredible. Find the step-by-step instructions here at Instant Pot.

Instant Pot

4. Bone Broth

Bone broth is getting lots of love lately, thanks in part to celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kobe Bryant, Shailene Woodley and Mindy Kaling who swear by its healthfulness and its healing properties. Whether you believe the hype or not, bone broth is great for a flavorful and thick soup base. With the Instant Pot, you can make bone broth in just under two hours. Get the recipe here from Elana’s Pantry.

Elana's Pantry

5. Spaghetti

Yes, you can make starchy goodness in your Instant Pot, from rice dishes to noodle dishes to risotto! But this recipe for Instant Pot Spaghetti from The Salty Marshmallow is a true star. In just 15 minutes, you can have this family-friendly and inexpensive feast on the table.

The Salty Marshmallow

6. Quiche

It’s no secret that the Instant Pot is the King of Eggs. Whether you want hard-boiled or soft-boiled eggs, you can cook up a half a dozen in your Instant Pot in 15 minutes or less. But did you know that the Instant Pot also rules the roost when it comes to quiche? Try this recipe for Crustless Meat Lovers Quiche from Pressure Cooking Today and you’ll have the perfect breakfast. Or just add some fresh fruit and a dark green salad and you’ll have dinner sorted as well.

Pressure Cooking Today

7. Cheesecake

Um, what? You can make cheesecake in the Instant Pot? Yes, friends, you can…and it’s HEAVENLY. Try this recipe for Custard Cream Cheesecake from Every Nook and Cranny, and become a believer. It’s not only simple and quick to prepare, but the Instant Pot gives it the perfect texture—silky, rich and decadent, just like cheesecake should be.

Every Nook and Cranny

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.