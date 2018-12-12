Instacart lowers delivery, membership fees

Out of all the technological advances we’ve made in the past decade or so, one of the coolest has to be that you can now get groceries without having to leave the house. Netflix, of course, ranks pretty high up there too, but a service that has someone bring me everything on my shopping list while I binge-watch Netflix? That’s just amazing.

Having a personal shopper deliver your groceries can be a worth-the-money lifesaver during the busy holiday season, but one of these services decided that this is also the perfect time to make it more affordable to use their service to fill the pantry. Instacart has lowered their prices for customers across the board, from membership fees to delivery costs.

Instacart has reduced the price of their annual express membership and the 5 percent service fee, as well as non-membership delivery fees, Business Insider reported. Instead of the previous express membership price of $149, you can now pay $99 per year, which includes unlimited free delivery on orders of $35 or more. Non-membership fees have also been reduced from $5.99 to $3.99.

If you already subscribe to the service, you will notice the changes took effect on Nov. 14. If you have not signed up but would like to try Instacart now that it costs less, you can do so by visiting their website.

Instacart partners with more than 300 grocery stores across the country, including Aldi, Sam’s Club and even Petco. Until Amazon purchased Whole Foods, Instacart was also the only way to get groceries delivered from the store. Now, you can also get Whole Foods items delivered via Amazon Prime as well, but it costs $1 more than Instacart if your order is $35 or less.

Instacart’s new prices align with similar services, such as Shipt, which is also $99 per year with no delivery fee on orders of $35 or more. The stores you can get delivery from in your area with Shipt may be different than Instacart and include local retailers and stores like Target.

Have you ever used a grocery delivery service?

