11 inspiring Disney quotes
Need a little inspiration today? Look no further than these Disney quotes to give you that pick-me-up you need.
1. “Cinderella”
“Even miracles take a little time.”—Fairy Godmother, “Cinderella”
2. “Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs”
“Remember you’re the one who can fill the world with sunshine.”—”Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”
3. “Dumbo”
“Don’t just fly, soar.”—”Dumbo”
4. “Peter Pan”
“All you need is faith, trust and a little pixie dust.”—”Peter Pan”
5. Mickey Mouse
“To laugh at yourself is to love yourself.”—Mickey Mouse
6. “Mulan”
“The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.”—The Emperor, “Mulan”
7. “The Lion King”
“The past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it.”—Rafiki, “The Lion King”
8. “Beauty And The Beast”
“You don’t have time to be timid. You must be bold and daring!”—Lumière, “Beauty and the Beast”
9. “Pocahontas”
“If you walk the footsteps of a stranger, you’ll learn things you never knew you never knew.”—”Pocahontas”
10. “Ratatouille”
“If you focus on what you left behind, you will never see what lies ahead.”—Gusteau, “Ratatouille”
11. “Frozen”
“Let it go.”—Elsa, “Frozen”
