11 inspiring Disney quotes

Need a little inspiration today? Look no further than these Disney quotes to give you that pick-me-up you need.

1. “Cinderella”

“Even miracles take a little time.”—Fairy Godmother, “Cinderella”

Art by Tanya Leigh

2. “Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs”

“Remember you’re the one who can fill the world with sunshine.”—”Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

Art by Tanya Leigh

3. “Dumbo”

“Don’t just fly, soar.”—”Dumbo”

Art by Tanya Leigh

4. “Peter Pan”

“All you need is faith, trust and a little pixie dust.”—”Peter Pan”

Art by Tanya Leigh

5. Mickey Mouse

“To laugh at yourself is to love yourself.”—Mickey Mouse

Art by Tanya Leigh

6. “Mulan”

“The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.”—The Emperor, “Mulan”

Art by Tanya Leigh

7. “The Lion King”

“The past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it.”—Rafiki, “The Lion King”

Art by Tanya Leigh

8. “Beauty And The Beast”

“You don’t have time to be timid. You must be bold and daring!”—Lumière, “Beauty and the Beast”

Art by Tanya Leigh

9. “Pocahontas”

“If you walk the footsteps of a stranger, you’ll learn things you never knew you never knew.”—”Pocahontas”

Art by Tanya Leigh

10. “Ratatouille”

“If you focus on what you left behind, you will never see what lies ahead.”—Gusteau, “Ratatouille”

Art by Tanya Leigh

11. “Frozen”

“Let it go.”—Elsa, “Frozen”

Art by Tanya Leigh

